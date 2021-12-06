U.S. aviation industry pans AT&T, Verizon 5G precautions

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. aviation industry said on Monday new precautionary measures offered by AT&T T.N and Verizon Communications VZ.N to address air safety concerns raised by the planned use of C-Band spectrum for 5G wireless were not sufficient.

The Aerospace Industries Association said in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission that the telecom plans "are inadequate and far too narrow to ensure the safety and economic vitality of the aviation industry."

The industry and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have raised concerns about potential interference of 5G with sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

