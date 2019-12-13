U.S. aviation agency downgrades Venezuela's air safety rating

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it had downgraded Venezuela's air safety rating after an extensive review.

In May, the U.S. Transportation Department ordered the suspension of all commercial passenger and cargo flights between the United States and Venezuela, citing reports of unrest and violence around airports in the South American country. Many international airlines had stopped flying to Venezuela because of security concerns and disputes over money they say the government owes them. But domestic airlines, including Laser Airlines and Avior Airlines, had been offering services to Miami.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

