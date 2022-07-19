U.S. average retail gasoline price falls to $4.495 a gallon - AAA

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. average retail gasoline price fell to $4.495 a gallon on Tuesday from $4.521 a day earlier, data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) showed.

The average price of U.S. retail gasoline fell below $4.50 a gallon for the first time in nine weeks.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

