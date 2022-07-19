US Markets

U.S. average retail gasoline price falls to $4.495 a gallon - AAA

Eileen Soreng Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

U.S. average retail gasoline price fell to $4.495 a gallon on Tuesday from $4.521 a day earlier, data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) showed.

The average price of U.S. retail gasoline fell below $4.50 a gallon for the first time in nine weeks.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

