U.S. automaker group calls for compromise with Biden on fuel economy rules

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - An auto industry trade group on Tuesday proposed to start talks with the Biden administration on revised fuel economy standards that would be higher than Trump-era standards but lower than ones set during the prior Democratic administration.

The Trump administration in March finalized a rollback of U.S. Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards to require 1.5% annual increases in efficiency through 2026, well below the 5% yearly boosts under the Obama administration rules it discarded.

The auto group representing General Motors Co GM.N, Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE, Honda Motor Co 7267.T and others said a new nationwide emissions framework deal "should achieve improvements in GHG emissions roughly midway between current standards and those of the former Obama Administration, and balance environmental progress, safety, affordability, innovation, and jobs."

