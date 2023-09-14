News & Insights

US Markets
GM

U.S. auto union to strike at three Detroit Three factories

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

September 14, 2023 — 10:10 pm EDT

Written by Joe White and Peter Henderson for Reuters ->

DETROIT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union said on Thursday workers would walk off the job at three Detroit Three factories at midnight, barring a last-minute agreement, setting up the most ambitious U.S. industrial labor action in decades.

(Reporting by Joe White in Detroit and Peter Henderson in San Francisco; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((peter.henderson@thomsonreuters.com; 323 251 4827;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM
F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.