U.S. auto union to strike at three Detroit Three factories

DETROIT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union said on Thursday workers would walk off the job at three Detroit Three factories at midnight, barring a last-minute agreement, setting up the most ambitious U.S. industrial labor action in decades.

