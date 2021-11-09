US Markets

U.S. auto safety regulator awards over $24 mln to Hyundai Motor whistleblower

Heekyong Yang Reuters
David Shepardson Reuters
The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Tuesday it would award more than $24 million to a former Hyundai Motor Co employee who provided key information about safety lapses at the South Korean carmaker.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and David Shepardson; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

