U.S. auto safety agency closes probe into Goodyear tires

Credit: REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety agency said Friday it was closing an investigation it opened in 2017 into the safety of some Goodyear GT.O tires used on motor homes that have not been produced in nearly two decades.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber in June said it would recall 173,000 G159 tires size 275/70R22.5 tires used on recreational vehicles because of the potential for catastrophic tread separations.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had sought the recall in February.

Goodyear said earlier it did not believe its tires were defective and questioned if any of those tires were still in use, noting they have not been produced since 2003.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jason Neely)

