U.S. authorizes Sobi's drug to treat COVID-19

November 10, 2022 — 07:27 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sobi North America, the North American unit of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB SOBIV.St, said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its arthritis drug for treating COVID-19.

The drug, Kineret, is already approved in the European Union for treatment of COVID-19 in adults with pneumonia requiring oxygen support and those at risk of developing severe respiratory failure.

Kineret's authorization adds another option for COVID treatment in the United States along with antiviral drugs such as Pfizer's Paxlovid and Gilead's Veklury that help stop the COVID causing virus from making copies of itself.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

