U.S. authorizes additional batch of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized an additional batch of Johnson and Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine doses manufactured at a troubled Baltimore facility.

