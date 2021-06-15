U.S. authorizes additional batch of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized an additional batch of Johnson and Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine doses manufactured at a troubled Baltimore facility.
