U.S. authorities will soon announce deal relating to Wells Fargo's sales practices scandal -sources

Chris Prentice Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. authorities will soon announce a deal relating to Wells Fargo's multi-year sales practices scandal, according to two sources familiar with the agreement.

The agreement was expected to be announced in the coming days and as early as Friday afternoon, the sources said. The deal would wrap up one the last major probes looming over the bank.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo declined to comment. The bank has previously said it set aside $3.1 billion to deal with ongoing litigation related to sales practices matters.

