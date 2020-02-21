U.S. authorities will soon announce deal relating to Wells Fargo's sales practices scandal -sources
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities will soon announce a deal relating to Wells Fargo's WFC.N multi-year sales practices scandal, according to two sources familiar with the agreement.
The agreement was expected to be announced in the coming days and as early as Friday afternoon, the sources said. The deal would wrap up one the last major probes looming over the bank.
A spokesperson for Wells Fargo declined to comment. The bank has previously said it set aside $3.1 billion to deal with ongoing litigation related to sales practices matters.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice, Editing by Franklin Paul)
