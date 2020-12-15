U.S. authorities probing SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank, daily Dagens Industri says

STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Justice Department and the FBI in the United States are investigating Nordic banks SEB SEBa.ST, Swedbank SWEDa.ST and Danske Bank DANSKE.CO over possible breaches of anti-money laundering regulations, Swedish daily Dagens Industri said on Tuesday.

Citing unnamed sources, Dagens Indudsti said Sweden had received requests for help from authorities in the United States in its investigations into a scandal that has already resulted in fines for both Swedbank and Danske.

Dagens Industri said the banks were being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department, the FBI and federal police, as well as a federal prosecutor in New York over possible compliance breaches of anti-money laundering regulations and fraud.

