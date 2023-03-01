U.S. authorities charge healthcare company Ontrak's boss with insider trading

By Douglas Gillison and Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities on Wednesday charged the head of the health care company Ontrak Inc OTRK.O with insider trading, marking the first criminal case involving the use of a special trading plan designed to help shield executives from such charges.

Ontrak Chairman and CEO Terren Peizer sold more than $20 million of Ontrak stock between May and August 2021 while in possession of material non-public negative information related to the company’s largest customer, authorities said.

In a statement, U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite called the charges a "groundbreaking" effort to prevent the misuse of so-called 10b5-1 trading plans.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also announced insider trading charges against Peizer in a parallel action.

Peizer's trading arrangement's helped him avoid more than $12.5 million in losses, according to the Justice Department.

Alec Koch, an attorney for Peizer, declined to comment.

Executives can use trading plans under rule 10b5-1 as a defense against insider trading charges by planning to sell shares in advance at predetermined times.

Prearranged stock selling programs, known as 10b5-1 trading plans, have come under criticism in response to a growing body of academic research detailing some executives' well-timed trading around material events. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and other lawmakers have pushed the SEC to toughen its rules to prevent executives from using the plans to trade on inside information.

Howard Fischer, a partner at the law firm Moses Singer, said the SEC had made it clear that such trading plans should not be a shield against liability for insider trading.

"Given that this has been a high-level target of SEC leadership for some time, it would not be surprising to see more such cases, both from the SEC as well as criminally," he said.

In September, the SEC charged Cheetah Mobile Inc's 0C9y.FCEO and its former president with insider trading pursuant to a trading plan.

Breast implant firm Sientra Inc SIEN.Odisclosed in October it received subpoenas from the Department of Justice and SEC Division of Enforcement relating to the trading activities of a former CEO.

(Reporting by Douglas Gillison and Kanishka Singh in Washington; additional reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Diane Craft)

