U.S. authorities charge healthcare company Ontrak's boss with insider trading

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities on Wednesday charged healthcare treatment company Ontrak Inc's OTRK.O chairman and chief executive, Terren Peizer, with insider trading.

Peizer sold more than $20 million of Ontrak stock between May and August 2021 while in possession of material non-public negative information related to the company’s largest customer, the SEC said in a statement.

The Justice Department separately announced criminal charges against Peizer.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

