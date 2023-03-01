US Markets
U.S. authorities charge healthcare company Ontrak's boss with insider trading

March 01, 2023 — 01:44 pm EST

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities on Wednesday charged healthcare treatment company Ontrak Inc's OTRK.O chairman and chief executive, Terren Peizer, with insider trading.

Peizer sold more than $20 million of Ontrak stock between May and August 2021 while in possession of material non-public negative information related to the company’s largest customer, the SEC said in a statement.

The Justice Department separately announced criminal charges against Peizer.

