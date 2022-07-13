U.S., Australia understand Japan's LNG supply position -Japan minister

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - The United States and Australia have shown an understanding to Japan's repeated request to boost output of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and ensure a stable supply, Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said in Sydney on Wednesday.

"I have again asked the United States and Australia which share values with Japan to increase LNG production and ensure a stable supply, and both countries have shown an understanding to our position," Hagiuda told a virtual news conference.

Hagiuda attended the energy ministers meeting by the Quad which includes the United States, Japan, Australia and India, held earlier the day. L4N2YU10O

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

