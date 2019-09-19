U.S., Australia to unveil plan to improve rare earth mineral supply on Friday

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are set to release a plan on Friday aimed at securing the supply of rare earth minerals, a senior administration official said Thursday, amid growing concern China could cut off shipments of the prized commodities.

The plan would be unveiled during a state visit by Morrison to the White House, where space cooperation and plastic waste management will also be discussed, the official said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Roberta Rampton)

