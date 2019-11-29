U.S. Attorney General Barr to visit Mexico next week to discuss cooperation

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr will visit Mexico next week to discuss cooperation, Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.

The visit comes on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that he was working to designate the Latin American country's drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

"What we need to address organized crime is more mutual cooperation, not elements that will put distance between us or create hostilities," said Ebrard.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has rejected what he calls "interventionism" in Mexico.

