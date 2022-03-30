Companies
USAE

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts land on Earth after leaving ISS

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NASA TV

A U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts landed in central Kazakhstan on Wednesday after leaving the International Space Station aboard the same capsule despite heightened antagonism between Moscow and Washington over the conflict in Ukraine.

March 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts landed in central Kazakhstan on Wednesday after leaving the International Space Station aboard the same capsule despite heightened antagonism between Moscow and Washington over the conflict in Ukraine.

The flight -- carrying NASA's Mark Vande Hei and Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov -- was being closely watched to determine whether escalating strife had spilled over into longtime cooperation in space between the two former Cold War adversaries.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USAE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

How Companies Can Meet New Entrants to the Workforce

Mar 24, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular