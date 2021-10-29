US Markets

U.S. asks transit agencies to conduct inspections after Washington subway derailment

David Shepardson Reuters
WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) said Friday it had asked U.S. transit agencies to conduct fleet-wide inspections of wheel gauges on rail cars following the Oct. 12 derailment of a Washington subway train.

FTA said it had directed state safety agencies to report all out-of-tolerance wheel gauges and advised them to require fleet-wide inspections of wheel gauges in public transportation systems. The Washington subway system said Thursday it expected to operate sharply reduced service through at least Nov. 15.

