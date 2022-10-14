US Markets
U.S. asks court for a 14-day injunction while it considers appeal in Booz merger loss

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department asked a court on Friday for a 14-day injunction while it considers whether it will appeal its loss in attempting to stop Booz Allen BAH.N from buying EverWatch Corp.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake in Maryland ruled Tuesday that the deal could go forward.

