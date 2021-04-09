US Markets
U.S. Army corps says no plans to shut Dakota pipeline during environmental review

Contributor
David Gaffen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE KEITH

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday said it will allow Energy Transfer's Dakota Access oil pipeline to keep running, after an environmental permit was scrapped last year.

The move leaves the decision on shutting down the pipeline with the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia.

The decision will keep oil flowing on the 570,000 barrel-per-day line, the biggest from the second-top oil producing region in the country and deal a blow to indigenous groups and environmental activists who have pushed for the line to be shut.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

