U.S. approves start-up airline Breeze Airways operations

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday issued a final order allowing start-up airline Breeze Airways to begin operations.

The order clears the way for the company to use up to 22 large airplanes in interstate travel. The new Utah-based airline was founded by JetBlue JBLU.O founder David Neeleman, who is also Breeze's chief executive. Neeleman has vowed Breeze will be "the world’s nicest airline."

