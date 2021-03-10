U.S. approves start-up airline Breeze Airways operations

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday issued a final order allowing start-up airline Breeze Airways to begin operations.

The order clears the way for the company to use up to 22 large airplanes in interstate travel. The new Utah-based airline was founded by JetBlue JBLU.O founder David Neeleman, who is also Breeze's chief executive. Neeleman has vowed Breeze will be "the world’s nicest airline."

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

