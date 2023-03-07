Companies
U.S. approves possible sale of Javelin missiles to Australia

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

March 07, 2023 — 03:09 pm EST

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department made a determination to approve a possible foreign military sale to Australia of Javelin missiles and related equipment for $60.18 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Australia has requested to buy up to 255 Javelin FGM-148F missiles. The prime U.S. contractor will be the Javelin Joint Venture between defense contractors Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N and Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Australia has been boosting its defense spending over the past few years as China looks to step up its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

