U.S. approves LNG shipping waiver for Puerto Rico after hurricane

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration late on Sunday approved a waiver of U.S. shipping rules to address Puerto Rico's urgent need for liquified natural gas (LNG) after Hurricane Fiona.

The Homeland Security Department issued a waiver of the Jones Act, a century-old law that requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by U.S.-flagged ships "to address Puerto Rico’s needs as recovery efforts from Hurricane Fiona continue," the department said.

In late September, the department approved a Jones Act waiver to ensure Puerto Rico had "sufficient diesel to run generators needed for electricity and the functioning of critical facilities."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Hogue)

