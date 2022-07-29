Companies
U.S. approves Boeing inspection, rework plan to resume 787 deliveries

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday approved Boeing's BA.N inspection and modification plan to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The FAA approved Boeing's plan after lengthy discussions, a move that should allow Boeing to resume deliveries in August after it halted them in May 2021, sources said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

