U.S. approves $13.9 billion potential sale of F-15ID aircraft to Indonesia

LOS ANGELES, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-15ID aircraft and related equipment to Indonesia in a deal valued at up to $13.9 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Boeing BA.N is the principal contractor, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a release.

