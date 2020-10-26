US Markets

U.S. appeals WTO ruling on its multi-billion tariffs on China

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The United States lodged an appeal on Monday against a WTO ruling last month that found U.S. tariffs imposed on China in 2018 breached global trade rules, a World Trade Organization (WTO) official said.

A three-person panel had ruled that Washington had not justified why the tariffs imposed after a Section 301 investigation against China were a justifiable exception to its obligations.

The U.S. delegation, in a speech seen by Reuters announcing its appeal, said that the panel report "reflects a major, missed opportunity for the WTO to begin to address the most serious problem faced by every member that seeks a balanced and fair world trading system: namely, aggressive, state policies that seek to dominate broad industrial sectors."

