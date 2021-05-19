Energy

U.S. appeals court vacates biofuel waivers granted by Trump administration

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday vacated three waivers exempting oil refiners from biofuel blending mandates that the Trump administration granted in the last hours of President Donald Trump's term.

Under U.S. law, refiners must blend billions of gallons of biofuels into their fuel mix, or buy credits from those that do. Refiners can apply for exemptions to the rules if they can prove they do financial harm. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA BIOFUELS/WAIVERS (URGENT)

