U.S. appeals court upholds verdict that Bayer's Roundup caused cancer

May 14 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court upheld on Friday a $25 million judgment and trial verdict finding Bayer's Roundup caused a California resident's non-Hodgkin lymphoma, dealing a blow to the chemical company's hopes of limiting its legal risk over the weedkiller.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; additional reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Diane Craft)

