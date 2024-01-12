News & Insights

US Markets
U.S. appeals court upholds tribunal decisions in Apple-Masimo patent dispute

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

January 12, 2024 — 11:44 am EST

Written by Arsheeya Bajwa for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld two earlier decisions by a patent tribunal that favored Masimo MASI.O in its intellectual property dispute with Apple AAPL.O over blood oxygen sensors in newer Apple Watch models.

The decisions by the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit concern findings by the Patent and Trademark Office and come as Apple is separately fighting to overturn a ban on U.S. Apple Watch imports imposed by the International Trade Commission.

The import ban is currently on hold as Apple challenges it.

