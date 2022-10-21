US Markets

U.S. appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

Eric Beech Reuters
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER

A U.S. appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with six Republican-led states which had requested the student loan forgiveness plan be halted until court proceedings for an injunction are completed.

