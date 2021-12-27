U.S. appeals court sets Jan 7 argument date in Texas abortion case
Dec 27 (Reuters) - A United States appeals court has set a Jan. 7 argument date in the Texas abortion case, where the panel will hear the state's bid to push a legal question about enforcement to the state supreme court.
The challengers of Texas' near total ban on abortion contend the move will delay a merits ruling in the U.S. district court.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court left in place a ban on most abortions in Texas but allowed a legal challenge to proceed, with the fate of the Republican-backed measure that allows private citizens to enforce it still hanging in the balance.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)
((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9620300091;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Companies Videos
Explore Public CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- Multiple insiders bought General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.52
- Insiders at 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) sold US$757k worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future
- Is It Time To Consider Buying Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?