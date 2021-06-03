U.S. appeals court rules Trump policy improperly denied protection to walruses

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, June 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration improperly denied Endangered Species Act protections to Pacific walruses, animals reliant on dwindling Arctic sea ice.

(Reporting by Yereth Rosen in Anchorage, Alaska; editing by Steve Gorman)

((steve.gorman@thomsonreuters.com; 310-491-7256; Reuters Messaging: steve.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.