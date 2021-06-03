US Markets

U.S. appeals court rules Trump policy improperly denied protection to walruses

Yereth Rosen Reuters
Alaska Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MORRIS MAC MATZEN

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, June 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration improperly denied Endangered Species Act protections to Pacific walruses, animals reliant on dwindling Arctic sea ice.

(Reporting by Yereth Rosen in Anchorage, Alaska; editing by Steve Gorman)

