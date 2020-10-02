U.S. appeals court revives GlaxoSmithKline verdict against Teva

Oct 2 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a 2017 jury verdict that required Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.TA to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L more than $235 million for infringing a patent for its blood pressure drug Coreg.

The 2-1 decision was issued by the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

