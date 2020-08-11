US Markets

U.S. appeals court reverses antitrust ruling against Qualcomm

Contributor
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JANE LANHEE LEE

The United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal on Tuesday reversed a lower court ruling against chip supplier Qualcomm Inc in an antitrust lawsuit brought by the Federal Trade Commission.

The Ninth Circuit also vacated an injunction that would have required Qualcomm to change its intellectual property licensing practices.

