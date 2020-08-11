U.S. appeals court reverses antitrust ruling against Qualcomm

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal on Tuesday reversed a lower court ruling against chip supplier Qualcomm Inc in an antitrust lawsuit brought by the Federal Trade Commission.

The Ninth Circuit also vacated an injunction that would have required Qualcomm to change its intellectual property licensing practices.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)

