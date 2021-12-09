U.S. appeals court rejects Trump's bid to withhold records from panel probing Jan 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to withhold records from the House of Representatives Select Committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying he had provided "no basis" for his request.

