US Markets
ORCL

U.S. appeals court rejects Oracle's challenge in JEDI contract fight

Contributor
Nandita Bose Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

Oracle Corp's long-running legal challenge to how the Pentagon set up its $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract has been rejected by a U.S. appeals court.

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp's ORCL.N long-running legal challenge to how the Pentagon set up its $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract has been rejected by a U.S. appeals court.

At the heart of Oracle’s dispute was whether the Pentagon should turn to a single company for its cloud computing services.

In October, the Defense Department awarded the contract to Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, which beat Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

The contracting process had long been mired in conflict of interest allegations, even drawing the attention of President Donald Trump, who has taken swipes at Amazon and its founder and chief executive, Jeff Bezos.

The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract is part of a broader digital modernization of the Pentagon aimed at making it more technologically agile.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

((nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com; +12023545868; Reuters Messaging: nandita.bose.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORCL MSFT AMZN

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular