U.S. appeals court rejects novel opioid settlement framework

BOSTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday overturned a judge's approval of a novel plan by lawyers representing cities and counties suing drug companies over the U.S. opioid epidemic that would bring every community nationally into their settlement talks.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by a 2-1 vote declined to approval an unprecedented "negotiation class" of 33,000 cities, towns and counties who could have a vote on whether to accept any settlements proposed with drug manufacturers and distributors.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 617-856-1312; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.