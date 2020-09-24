U.S. appeals court rejects novel opioid settlement framework
BOSTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday overturned a judge's approval of a novel plan by lawyers representing cities and counties suing drug companies over the U.S. opioid epidemic that would bring every community nationally into their settlement talks.
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by a 2-1 vote declined to approval an unprecedented "negotiation class" of 33,000 cities, towns and counties who could have a vote on whether to accept any settlements proposed with drug manufacturers and distributors.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)
((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 617-856-1312; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VTv Therapeutics Inc, SPI Energy Co Ltd, Carvana Co, Stich Fix Inc