U.S. appeals court rejects immediate WeChat ban

David Shepardson Reuters
A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected a Justice Department request that it allow the government to immediately ban Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google from offering Tencent's WeChat for download in U.S. app stores.

The three-judge panel for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said in a brief order the government had not demonstrated it would "suffer an imminent, irreparable injury during the pendency of this appeal, which is being expedited."

On Friday, a U.S. judge in San Francisco rejected a Justice Department request to reverse her decision preventing the WeChat ban.

