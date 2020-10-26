U.S. appeals court rejects immediate WeChat ban

Oct 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected a Justice Department request that it allow the government to immediately ban Apple Inc AAPL.O and Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O from offering Tencent's 0700.HK WeChat for download in U.S. app stores.

The three-judge panel for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said in a brief order the government had not demonstrated it would "suffer an imminent, irreparable injury during the pendency of this appeal, which is being expedited."

On Friday, a U.S. judge in San Francisco rejected a Justice Department request to reverse her decision preventing the WeChat ban.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.