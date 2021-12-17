U.S. appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine-or-test rule for U.S. workplaces

WILMINGTON, Del, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, a Biden administration rule that covers 80 million American workers.

The ruling by the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which applies to businesses with least 100 workers.

