US Markets

U.S. appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine-or-test rule for U.S. workplaces

Contributors
Tom Hals Reuters
Delaware Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN ZENNER

A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, a Biden administration rule that covers 80 million American workers.

WILMINGTON, Del, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, a Biden administration rule that covers 80 million American workers.

The ruling by the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which applies to businesses with least 100 workers.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Diane Craft)

((thomas.hals@thomsonreuters.com; +1 610 544 2712; Reuters Messaging: thomas.hals.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular