U.S. appeals court refuses FTC request to pause Microsoft deal for Activision

July 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's request that it order Microsoft MSFT.O to temporarily hold off on closing its $69 billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O.

