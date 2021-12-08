US Markets
AAPL

U.S. appeals court pauses antitrust orders against Apple App Store

Contributors
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday paused the enforcement of an injunction against Apple Inc AAPL.O that could have forced it to allow links and buttons to outside payment methods outside its App Store.

Dec 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday paused the enforcement of an injunction against Apple Inc AAPL.O that could have forced it to allow links and buttons to outside payment methods outside its App Store.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Manas Mishra; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular