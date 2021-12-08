U.S. appeals court pauses antitrust orders against Apple App Store

Dec 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday paused the enforcement of an injunction against Apple Inc AAPL.O that could have forced it to allow links and buttons to outside payment methods outside its App Store.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Manas Mishra; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.