U.S. appeals court lets Arkansas curb surgical abortions during pandemic

Andrew Chung Reuters
Lawrence Hurley Reuters
NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday allowed Arkansas to enforce a ban on most surgical abortions a part of a state directive aimed at postponing medical procedures not deemed urgent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis, Missouri lifted a federal judge's order that had allowed the procedure to continue to be performed. The appeals court ruling does not affect abortions induced through medication in the early stage of pregnancy, which is still allowed.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York and Lawrence Hurley in Washington Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

