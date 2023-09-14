U.S. appeals court judges appear skeptical of challenge to Biden clean car rule

*

By Clark Mindock

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Judges on a U.S. appeals court panel on Thursday appeared skeptical of claims by Republican-led states and fuel industry groups that the Biden administration overstepped its authority when it issued a rule in 2021 aimed at reducing emissions from cars and light trucks, a major driver of climate change.

All three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit panel at Thursday's hours-long oral argument repeatedly pressed attorneys representing 15 states led by Texas, as well as fuel industry associations, on their arguments that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's rule, which requires automakers to reduce yearly average emissions of vehicles through model year 2026, exceeds the agency's authority under the Clean Air Act.

Circuit Judge Florence Pan, an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden, pushed back when Sullivan & Cromwell’s Jeffrey Wall, who is representing fuel groups, said the rule creates a de facto mandate for automakers to build more electric vehicles because there is no feasible way to comply solely with gas-powered cars.

Wall argued that such a mandate would violate the "major questions" legal doctrine under which agencies are not allowed to develop rules with widespread economic or political consequences unless given explicit authorization to do so by Congress.

The U.S. Supreme Court invoked the doctrine in its 2022 West Virginia v. EPA decision to curtail the EPA's authority to regulate power plant emissions.

Pan said at least one automaker - Subaru - was projected to be able to comply with the rule while only manufacturing gas-powered vehicles.

“The premise for your argument, though, is that this rule forces electrification – that is the major question that you posit,” Pan said. “But isn’t Subaru evidence of the fact that this standard does no such thing?”

Wall replied that one automaker's ability to comply doesn't change the fact that the rule has a major industry-wide effect. The rule is expected to drive electric vehicle market penetration up from 7% to 17% and is clearly designed to further Biden administration goals to increase electric vehicle use, he said.

Circuit Judge Gregory Katsas, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump, asked for more proof that the rule can be considered a mandate.

“I'm trying to tie down whether it really does force electrification, because the mere fact of a shift form 7 to 17% is probative but it doesn’t conclusively tie that down for me,” he said.

Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan, an appointee of former Democratic President Barack Obama, asked U.S. Department of Justice attorney Sue Chen whether the administration thinks all automakers can comply with the rule without electrification.

She said the Subaru example “shows that there are internal combustion engines that can meet the standard.”

Chen also argued that the rule is structurally similar to previous emissions rules showing that while the standards are stricter, the rule itself is not a major deviation from agency precedent.

When it issued the rule in 2021, the EPA said it would help avoid the release of 3 billion tons of greenhouse gasses through 2050, improve public health and save drivers money at the pump.

The case is State of Texas et al. v. EPA et al., U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, case No. 22-1031. For the fuel petitioners: Jeffrey Wall of Sullivan & Cromwell. For the states: Lanora Pettit of the Texas Attorney General’s Office. For the EPA: Sue Chen of the U.S. Department of Justice. (Reporting by Clark Mindock) ((Clark.Mindock@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA EMISSIONS/LITIGATION

