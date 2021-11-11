U.S. appeals court halts release of Trump documents to House riot probe

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday put on hold a lower court ruling allowing congressional investigators to obtain former President Donald Trump's White House records relating to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump's lawyers had asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to put the Tuesday ruling on hold while he appeals it.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe, additional reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Scott Malone)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.