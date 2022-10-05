US Markets

U.S. appeals court grants Justice Dept expedited appeal in Trump case

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday granted the Justice Department's request to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a special master to review records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

