U.S. appeals court grants Justice Dept expedited appeal in Trump case
A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday granted the Justice Department's request to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a special master to review records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Ismail Shakil; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann) ((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;)) nO8N2ZU02A
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday granted the Justice Department's request to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a special master to review records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Ismail Shakil; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.