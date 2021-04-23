Energy
ET

U.S. appeals court denies Dakota Access rehearing request

Contributors
Laila Kearney Reuters
Devika Krishna Kumar Reuters
Published

A U.S. Appeals Court on Friday denied Dakota Access LLC's petition for a rehearing on an earlier court decision to cancel a key permit for the DAPL oil pipeline, court documents show.

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. Appeals Court on Friday denied Dakota Access LLC's petition for a rehearing on an earlier court decision to cancel a key permit for the DAPL oil pipeline, court documents show.

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit decision means the permit, which allowed the line to cross under Lake Oahe, remains cancelled, and an environmental review of the line will continue. That review is not expected to be completed until next year.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney and Devika Krishna Kumar)

((Laila.kearney@thomsonreuters.com; (917) 809-0054;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ET

Other Topics

US Markets Oil

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular