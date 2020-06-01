US Markets

U.S. appeals court: VW may face 'enormous' diesel liability

A U.S. appeals court ruled Monday Volkswagen AG may face "enormous" additional liability in the "Dieselgate" scandal finding that two counties can enforce regulations against the German automaker for tampering with post-sale vehicles.

The court said it recognized the ruling "may result in the imposition of unexpected (and enormous) liability on Volkswagen." Volkswagen admitted to using illegal software to cheat U.S. pollution tests in 2015, triggering a global backlash against diesel vehicles that has so far cost it 30 billion euros ($33.3 billion) in fines, penalties and buyback costs.

VW did not immediately comment.

