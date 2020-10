Oct 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday handed a victory to Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O, declining to reconsider an August decision that dismissed the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case against the chipmaker.

