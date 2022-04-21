U.S. antitrust authorities clear Prince, Ferro specialty chemical deal

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Specialty chemical maker Prince International Corp won U.S. antitrust approval to merge with rival Ferro Corp FOE.N on condition that it sell three facilities, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

EU antitrust regulators cleared the deal in January, with some similar conditions. The deal was valued at $2.1 billion when it was announced in May 2021.

Prince's parent company, American Securities Partners VII, LP agreed to sell facilities used to make porcelain enamel frit needed to make coatings for appliances, glass enamel used to decorate glass surfaces, and forehearth colorants used to color glass bottles, the FTC said in a statement.

Without the conditions, the deal would allowed the merged company to unilaterally raise prices for porcelain enamel frit in the United States and forehearth colorants worldwide, the FTC said. It would have also increased the likelihood of coordination between Prince and its largest rival in the market to sell glass enamel, the FTC said.

Both the EU competition authorities and the FTC required the sale of facilities in Belgium and Italy while the FTC also required the sale of an Alabama plant that makes porcelain enamel frit and forehearth colorants.

Prince International did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Marguerita Choy)

