U.S. announces plan to buy 3 mln barrels for emergency oil reserve

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

May 15, 2023 — 04:33 pm EDT

Adds details on timing, background

May 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy said on Monday it will purchase 3 million barrels of crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for delivery in August, and asked that offers be submitted by May 31.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm had signaled to lawmakers late last week that her department could start repurchasing oil for the stockpile soon, after a record sale last year during a spike in prices that pushed the level of the reserve to the lowest since 1983.

The new purchase would be for sour crude oil, delivered to the Big Hill SPR site in Texas sometime during the month of August.

(Writing by Richard Valdmanis Editing by Chris Reese)

((richard.valdmanis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 617 312 6022; Reuters Messaging: richard.valdmanis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
